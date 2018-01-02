Son kills disabled father by setting him on fire in Mani

A man who allegedly killed his disabled father by setting him on fire has turned himself in to authorities to face charges of attempted murder and arson, reports say.



The incident occured in the village of Agios Nikolaos in western Mani in the Peloponnese on Tuesday.



Reports say the 35-year-old doused his father with gasoline before setting him on fire. The 56-year-old victim was wheelchair-bound.



He then doused his mother with gasoline and tried to light her on fire, but she managed to escape.



Reports say the suspect, who also set fire to a neighbor’s home before surrendering to the police, had been released from the Dromokaitio Psychiatric Hospital in September.