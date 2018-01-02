NEWS |

 
New Delphi opening hours announced

TAGS: Museum, Archaeology

The Archaeological Museum of Delphi will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until 21 March 2018, it was announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the archaeological site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

