NEWS 11:15 New Delphi opening hours announced TAGS: Museum, Archaeology The Archaeological Museum of Delphi will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until 21 March 2018, it was announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, the archaeological site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.