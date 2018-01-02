ANEL MP signals compromise over FYROM name

A deputy of Independent Greeks (ANEL), the government’s right-wing coalition partner, has suggested the party could support a compromise solution over the name dispute with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).



“ANEL will obey to what the majority decides,” Costas Katsikis said on Tuesday. “We shall respect the principle of majority rule, should the majority go against the national interest,” Katsikis said.



ANEL chief Panos Kammenos has repeatedly said in the past few weeks he would not back a solution that would include the term “Macedonia.”