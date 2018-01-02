Man who swallowed more than 1kg of cocaine arrested at Athens airport

A 25-year-old man from Brazil has been arrested at Athens International Airport after an airport X-ray found more than 1kg of cocaine in his stomach wrapped in scores of small packets.

The man was stopped by officials on Sunday evening after landing on a flight from Rio de Janeiro via Zurich.

Police said he was carrying 84 small packages in his stomach, filled with 1.1kg of cocaine.

They confiscated 400 euros in cash and two cell phones.

