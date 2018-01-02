Elections to be held at end of gov’t term in 2019, PM says

Greece will hold elections at the end of the government’s term in 2019, leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said in an interview with Real FM.



“I am not particularly interested in the repeatedly mistaken projections of the opposition regarding the date of the [next] elections,” Tsipras said.



“I have repeatedly stated that these will not take place in 2018, but in 2019, at the end of the government’s term as stipulated by the constitution,” he added.