Opposition attacks gov’t over ‘opportunistic’ stance regarding Turk servicemen

Conservative New Democracy opposition on Tuesday attacked the administration of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over its “opportunistic” stance regarding the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece following Turkey’s abortive July 2016 coup.



“The government has for weeks failed to dismiss [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s claims that Tsipras promised to prepare the ground for the extradition of the eight Turkish servicemen,” New Democracy spokeswoman Maria Spyraki said.



“The eight servicemen who fled to Greece cannot be extradited to Turkey under the present circumstances. The Supreme Court has irrevocably ruled on this [issue],” Spyraki said.



“The procedure for granting asylum to the servicemen has not been finalized, but the government has shown its intent,” she added.



On Saturday, the government said that it had filed a request for the cancellation of the asylum granted to one of the eight servicemen accused of involvement in the coup attempt.