Akram Khan | Athens | February 21-27

Choreographer Akram Khan is renowned for marrying South Asian Kathak moves to the esthetic of contemporary dance, bridging his British upbringing with his Pakistani cultural background. His new piece, “Xenos” (Stranger/Other), which sees the acclaimed artist alone on stage with five distinguished musicians, will be premiering at Athens's Onassis Cultural Center on February 21-27. On Friday, 23, the artist will be present for a Q&A session after the show. Tickets cost 7 to 36 euros and are expected to sell out fast. To book in advance, visit www.sgt.gr.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou Avenue,

tel 210.900.5800