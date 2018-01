ATHEX blue chip company Grivalia Properties implemented investments of 14.3 million euros in the last couple of weeks of 2017, buying office space and stores in Attica.

The property firm announced on Tuesday the acquisition of office space of 5,470 square meters in Maroussi for 7.5 million euros, already leased out to multinational companies, and two more professional properties in Piraeus and Nea Erythrea, worth 4.14 million euros and 2.65 million respectively.