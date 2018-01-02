Trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel postponed

The trilateral summit between between Cyprus, Greece and Israel that was scheduled for January 8 was postponed on Tuesday.

According to reports, the decision to postpone the summit was taken so that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can attend a crucial session of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset). A new date had not been set.

Before the postponement was made public, Cyprus, Greece and Israel announced they would sign an agreement designed to combat marine pollution during the summit. Cypriot Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Nicos Kouyialis described the deal as “significant” for the respective countries and the region.

Kouyialis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the primary objective of the deal is to protect the Mediterranean Sea, as the economies of all three countries depend, to a small or large degree, on a healthy marine environment.