Expert reassures after double northern Greece tremor

A leading seismologist was reassuring on Tuesday that there will be “no further problems” after the wider region of Kilkis in northern Greece was rattled by two earthquakes measuring 4 and 4.7 on the Richter scale.

Efthymis Lekkas, the head of the Organization of Earthquake Planning and Protection (OASP), predicted that the seismic activity will continue over the next couple of days but not beyond Tuesday’s levels.

“We are prepared but I believe the earthquakes will remain at this level and we will have no further problems,” he said.