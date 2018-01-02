No EFKA to pensioners who retired after May 2016

Pensioners who retired after May 12, 2016, do not qualify for the EKAS allowance for those on low pensions, even if they meet all the income and social requirements set for the benefit.



A Labor Ministry circular clarified on Tuesday that the EKAS allowance – which this year has been reduced to just 35 euros a month – will only be made available to members of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) who retired before the implementation of the law, which was introduced by former labor minister Giorgos Katrougalos almost two years ago.