Dutch ambassador extends condolences on passing of Eugene Gerards

The ambassador of the Netherlands to Greece has expressed his condolences on the death of Dutch-born soccer manager Eugene Gerards.



“I am saddened by the loss of Eugene Gerards. He has meant much for football in Greece and for the ties between our two countries. He will not be forgotten,” ambassador Caspar Veldkamp said in a statement.



Gerards passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77, leaving behind him a treasured legacy after spending an astonishing 15 seasons on the bench of OFI Crete.