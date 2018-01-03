A nasty surprise awaited many people living on the islands of Northern and Eastern Aegean who applied for the so-called “special supplementary social dividend”, as the owners of a non-professional fishing boats are deprived of the handout. The reason is that their boat is considered as evidence of luxurious living.



This benefit is issued to small-island residents of the prefectures of Evros, Lesvos, Chios, Samos and the Dodecanese (the islands of Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Leros, Rhodes, Kos and Karpathos are left out) who applied until December 27.



The one-off handout is meant to offset the blow from the abolition of the value-added tax discount of 30 percent on those islands as of January 1, and ranges from 500 euros up to 2,100 euros. A sum of 25 million euros has been set aside for this purpose.



The criteria for inclusion in the list of recipients dictate that taxpayers paying luxurious living tax are exempted, and if a taxpayer has a five-meter-long boat for amateur fishing he also has to pay the luxury tax. Now he is also deprived of the island handout.



“Rodiaki” newspaper of Rhodes cites the example of a pensioner who lives on Symi island and has a 27-year-old fishing boat. He has been notified he does not qualify for the handout because of the old boat he uses for his hobby.