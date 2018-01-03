Finance Ministry refutes Antonopoulou claim on 12-tranche tax payment

Alternate Social Security Minister Rania Antonopoulou and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

Finance Ministry sources shot down claims by Alternate Social Security Minister Rania Antonopoulou about the payment of taxes in 12 installments, saying such a measure is not on the table.



Antonopoulou confirmed reports in Wednesday ’s press that the government is considering the online payment of taxes in 12 tranches, adding in an interview to Thessaloniki’s state radio Praktoreio FM that the Finance Ministry has already commissioned a study whose conclusions will become known this month. She did not reveal when the system would start applying.



However a couple of hours later sources from the Finance Ministry distanced themselves from Antonopoulou’s claim, saying that “today’s press reports about the payment of taxes in 12 installments do not correspond to reality”.



The same sources added that the ministry is constantly looking for measures and regulations that will facilitate the collection of taxes in a way that would ensure the financial sustainability of corporations and taxpayers.



“A recent example of that has been the ministerial decision for the settlement of debts up to 50,000 euros in the context of the extrajudicial compromise,” the sources noted.