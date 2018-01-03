Greek shoppers face plastic bag charge

A shopper takes a break on a street in the central city of Trikala on Wednesday as Greece joined other European Union countries in charging consumers for the use of plastic bags. The initiative is aimed at reducing the proliferation of plastic bags and their adverse impact on the environment by convincing consumers to use durable bags when shopping. Supermarkets and other stores will henceforth charge 0.04 euros for every plastic bag they give out, a charge set to rise to 0.09 euros next January. Street markets and kiosks are exempt from the measure. [Thanasis Kalliaras/Eurokinissi]