German activists to sue Attica zoo over dolphin display

A German animal rights group said on Wednesday that it plans to file a lawsuit against the Attica Zoological Park in Spata, east of Athens, over its alleged “criminal” treatment of dolphins.

ProWal’s managing director, Andreas Morlok, said on the group’s Facebook page that the dolphins are forced to perform unnatural acts like jumping over cement walls outside their pool, while their accommodation facilities are lacking.

The privately-owned zoo issued a statement dismissing the claims made by Morlok and accused him of “systematic misinformation.”

It said that the aim of ProWal, “a small German activist company,” is to shut down all zoos and dolphinariums.

In November, inspectors from the Environment Ministry challenged the legality of the dolphin displays, saying the spectacle contravenes animal protection laws.