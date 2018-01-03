ATHEX: Losses parried as momentum remains alive

While traders on the Greek bourse chose to cash in on Tuesday’s gains on Wednesday, the momentum of stock growth has not evaporated, as most of the losses were offset by the end of the session and the majority of stocks ended back in the green, albeit with a smaller turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 817.34 points, shedding 0.14 percent from Tuesday’s 818.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.37 percent to 2,110.64 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.46 percent and small-caps jumped 1.79 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.13 percent with Eurobank falling 2.16 percent, National dropping 1.23 percent and Alpha conceding 0.97 percent, while Piraeus followed its 12.38 percent rise on Tuesday with a 0.29 percent advance on Wednesday.

ADMIE Holdings outperformed (up 5.36 percent), ahead of Sarantis (2.70 percent) and Public Power Corporation (1.73 percent).

In total 56 stocks registered gains, 41 endured losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 42.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 51 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.32 percent to 69.29 points.