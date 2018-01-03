The Greek homes market remains stagnant, ranking third from bottom among 56 countries monitored by property service company Knight Frank.

In its latest quarterly report on the global housing market over the July-September 2017 period, the firm shows that Greece is one of the few remaining markets in negative territory, as prices declined 0.7 percent on an annual basis in Q3 – only bettering Saudi Arabia and Ukraine – while remaining more or less stable on a quarterly basis, edged down by just 0.1 percent from the April-June 2017 period.

Nevertheless, Knight Frank stressed that the outlook for the Greek market is positive.