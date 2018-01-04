Uncertain and overtaxed

It has been more than 20 months since the leftist-led government introduced radical changes to the country’s social security laws, yet the situation remains utterly unacceptable and completely unreasonable.

The snarl of laws governing Greece’s ailing social security system includes a considerable number of amendments, which mainly concern contributions and which are simply inapplicable.

To pick up on just one example of the mess, thousands of freelance professionals and self-employed workers who already face the consequences of overtaxation have also been left in the dark regarding the payment of their social security contributions.

On top of plunging thousands of workers into more professional uncertainty, the situation is also depriving the same people of much-needed liquidity in a struggling market.