Brief spate of bad weather causes travel problems

The wave of bad weather that struck much of the country on Wednesday night was expected to have passed by Thursday night, according to meteorologists, though rain and winds were to persist in the southeastern Aegean.

High winds further north, in the Ionian Sea, led on Thursday morning to the suspension of ferry routes between Kyllini, Zakynthos and Kefalonia.

The National Meteorological Service predicted that northerly winds would reach up to 9 Beaufort on Thursday.

Meanwhile in western Macedonia snowfall that started in the early hours of Thursday was causing travel problems. Motorists were advised to be particularly cautious in mountainous areas, fitting their vehicles with anti-skid chains.