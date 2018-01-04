Police in Athens seek three detainees who cut through cell bars

Police on Thursday were seeking three Albanian men who escaped from a detention unit on Petrou Ralli Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Two of the detainees were being held pending trial on drugs charges, the third for manslaughter.

A Georgian national also tried to escape with the three men but was caught.

According to police sources, the four men cut through their cell bars and then tied sheets together to descend down the side of the building.

It was unclear what implements the detainees used to cut their cell bars.