Gumbo Ya Ya & Shugahspank | Athens | January 5

Photo: Margarita Nikitaki

Gumbo Ya Ya – a New Orleans swing band formed six years ago by American pianist and transplant to Greece John Higgins – has teamed up with jazzy, snazzy vocalist Shugahspank for a show at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Friday, January 5. Held at the Lighthouse venue, the show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. The SNFCC provides a free shuttle-bus service from and to Syntagma Square and the Syngrou-Fix metro station. To find out more, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000