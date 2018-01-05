Sound of Music | Athens | January 6

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) has moved its successful Park Your Cinema program – which over the summer saw packed screenings on the Great Lawn – indoors. For the holiday season, the SNFCC opera hall will be showing classic family films from the 1930s, 40s and 50s, as well as vintage Walt Disney cartoons. The screening on Saturday, January 6, is of the all-time favorite “Sound of Music,” starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer as the nanny and widower who fall in love in the midst of war. Featuring Greek subtitles, the screening starts at 11.30 a.m. and is free of charge. Pre-registration is required at www.ticketservices.gr. The SNFCC provides a free shuttle-bus service from and to Syntagma Square and the Syngrou-Fix metro station. To find out more, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000