Athens police catch one of three escaped detainees

Police on Thursday afternoon caught one of three detainees who escaped from pre-trial custody in the early hours of the morning.

The 35-year-old Albanian national was found in Menidi, northern Athens.

The suspect, and another two Albanian men, escaped from a detention unit on Petrou Ralli Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Two of the detainees were being held pending trial on drugs charges, the third for manslaughter.

A Georgian national also tried to escape with the three men but was caught.

According to police sources, the four men cut through their cell bars and then tied sheets together to descend down the side of the building.

