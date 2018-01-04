Squatters cleared out of university buildings in Volos

Police launched an operation, which included the deployment of a helicopter, early on Thursday morning in Volos, central Greece, to clear buildings that have been occupied by members of a group opposed to their becoming an extension of the adjacent University of Thessaly.

According to reports, three people involved in the building occupations were detained after police entered the premises. The ongoing operation began at 7 a.m. when hundreds of police officers swarmed the building complex in the area of Palaion behind the Magnesia intercity bus stop and sealed off entire blocks in the vicinity to prevent possible clashes with anti-establishment groups.

Authorities say that once the operation to evacuate the buildings on the 1.9 hectare plot is completed, they will be demolished and handed over to the university to complete the expansion of its polytechnic school.