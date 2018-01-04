Arsenal signs Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal has signed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mavropanos, 20, made his senior debut in November 2016 and has featured in 16 games across all competitions for the Superleague Greece side this campaign.

“We'd like to welcome Konstantinos to the club and wish him well for the future,” the north London outfit said on its website (www.arsenal.com).

British media reports say Arsenal paid a fee of around 2.2 million pounds ($2.98 million) for the Greece under-21 international, who will be sent on loan to German team Werder Bremen until the end of the season. [Reuters]