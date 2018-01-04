Twitter blocks far-right Golden Dawn account

Two weeks after Twitter Inc said it began enforcing new rules to combat white supremacist and other violent or hateful groups, the microblogging application on Thursday suspended the account of Greece’s neo-fascist Golden Dawn party.

GD reacted to the ban, claiming it was orchestrated by “the entangled news media and the corrupt political power which is controlled by the new world order.”

“After Facebook of [Mark] Zuckerberg, after Instagram and all the corrupt media, it was Twitter’s turn to target the party in a vulgar manner,” it said.

The San Francisco company did not say if the move was a result of its new policy.

Twitter may occasionally suspend an account if it has been reported to be violating its rules surrounding abuse.