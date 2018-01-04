ATHEX: More gains for bourse index

The stock market’s board flashed green again on Thursday, as the benchmark rose above the 825-point mark after its 12th upward session in the last 14. The recovery of trading volume confirmed that the rising momentum is still strong.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 825.78 points, adding 1.03 percent to Wednesday’s 817.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.80 percent to 2,127.60 points, while mid-caps grew 1.76 percent.

The banks index enjoyed a 1.38 percent rise, led by Piraeus (up 4.05 percent) and Alpha (1.63 percent). Eurobank grabbed 1.05 percent and National stayed put and Attica fell 7.59 percent.

Public Power Corporation increased 6.33 percent, Viohalco jumped 3 percent, Lamda Development rose 2.75 percent, but Sarantis contracted 1.13 percent.

In total 83 stocks recorded gains, 32 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 42.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.07 percent to 70.03 points.