ATHEX: Week ends with gains of 3.4 pct

Stocks in the Greek bourse continued their ascent on Friday, supported by the significant decline recorded in bond yields. The main index advanced for the 13th time in the last 15 sessions with total gains that exceed 12 percent.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 829.72 points, adding 0.48 percent to Thursday’s 825.78 points. The year’s first week fetched gains of 3.41 percent for the benchmark.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded on Friday by 0.55 percent to 2,139.26 points, while small-caps grew 1.79 percent.



The banks index displayed some fatigue during the day, but still managed to obtain a 0.71 percent growth, led by Alpha (up 1.60 percent) and Eurobank (0.57 percent).



Among the other blue chips, Sarantis soared 8.75 percent, Terna Energy improved 3.98 percent and GEK Terna grabbed 3.87 percent, as PPC fell 2.40 percent.



In total 80 stocks enjoyed gains, 33 took losses and 24 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 59.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s 69.5 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.37 percent to 69.56 points.