More harm than good

The haphazard and amateurish solutions that the government has been coming up with in regards to the country’s economic woes in order to show its supposed social sensitivity as a counterweight to its commitment to the strict provisions of the memorandum are futile in that they have no tangible results.

The open-handed distribution of all sorts of benefits in such an ad hoc manner may serve petty interests and satisfy a section of the party base, but it also creates a series of distortions which, essentially, are to the detriment of the whole in the long run.

If you combine this with the incessant overtaxation and the increased social insurance contributions that must be made by businesses, employers and self-employed professionals, then it is plain to see that legitimate employment will take a hit – with whatever that will mean for the economy.