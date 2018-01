A Greek Orthodox man identified as Nikos Solis kisses the wooden cross in the chilly Bosphorus, during Epiphany Day celebration in Istanbul, on Saturday. The cross was thrown into the water by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, the spiritual leader of the world's Greek Orthodox Christians. Thousands of faithful took part in hundreds of similar ceremonies that were held all over Greece on Saturday. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]