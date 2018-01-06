Israeli president to visit Thessaloniki on Tuesday

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is due in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday, where he will be met by the city’s mayor, Yiannis Boutaris, and the head of its Jewish community, David Saltiel.

Rivlin will lay a wreath at the Holocaust memorial on Eleftherias Square and then visit the site of a new Holocaust museum being planned at Thessaloniki’s old railway station, from where thousands of the city’s Jews were sent to Nazi death camps in World War II.