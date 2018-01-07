Multi-bill with prior actions heading to Parliament

A multi-bill with the prior actions Greece must enact as part of its third international bailout is to be submitted in Parliament this week as the government seeks to tie up loose ends ahead of a summit of eurozone finance ministers on January 22.

Although there is opposition within leftist SYRIZA to some provisions of the legislation, it is not expected to derail the vote.

To ensure MPs keep in line, senior government officials are stressing the bigger picture, as Greece is scheduled to emerge from its third international bailout in August.

One of the sorest points in the bill is the provision aimed at facilitating electronic auctions, as leftists had opposed foreclosures when in opposition.

In an interview with state broadcaster ERT over the weekend, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said he did not expect objections, since the multi-bill does not include “fiscal measures.”