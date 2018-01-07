MONDAY

The new year’s winter sales begin across Greece, lasting until February 28.

The Money Show 2018 continues at the Hilton Hotel, to tomorrow. (Info: www.imoneyshow.eu)

The concession contract for the freight center at Thriassio in western Attica is slated to be signed today.

Deputy Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas makes an official visit to Cyprus, meeting with Cypriot Defense Minister Christoforos Fokaides and receiving tomorrow the remains of six Greek crew of Cypriot patrol boat Phaethon who were killed in 1964.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its provisional data on imports and exports in November.

Athens-listed companies Domiki Kritis and Unibios are holding extraordinary general meetings.

TUESDAY

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias will host a working luncheon at the ministry for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European integration Bujar Osmani. Altertnate Foreignm Minister Giorgos Katrougalos will also meet Osmani.

The 3rd European Economic Forum, themed “Greek Economy at Crossroads: Opportunities and threats,” takes place at the Hilton Hotel, in the context of the Money Show. (Info: www.irtea.gr/?page_id=1960)

Parliament convenes to debate and vote on a bill on energy communities, for the development of electrical energy production by local communities, private entities and individuals.

The Enterprise Europe Network-Hellas and the Association of Thessaly and Central Greece Industries organize an event on “Enterprising Abroad” at the Thessaly town of Karditsa. (Info: sbtke.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its November figures on industrial output.

WEDNESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to take part in the Mediterranean EU countries’ summit in Rome.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will publish its Business and Consumer Surveys for December 2017.

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will auction 13-week treasury bills, in book entry form, maturing on April 13. The amount to be auctioned is 625 million euros.

The Souvenir Expo Greece exhibition opens at the Metropolitan Expo center, by the Athens Airport. To Sunday. (Info: www.popularart.gr/en). It will incorporate the Parousies tourism products exhibition (Info: www.parousies.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its December statistics on car registrations.

THURSDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize the October findings of its manpower survey.

FRIDAY

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds a New Year celebration in Thessaloniki, at the Makedonia Palace Hotel.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its November figures on farming and agriculture exports and imports and on industrial import prices, and the December readings of its consumer price index.

SATURDAY

The 2018 Bridal Expo opens at Zappeio in central Athens. To January 15. (Info: www.bridalexpo.gr)

The 2018 Euro Wedding and More exhibition opens at the Helexpo exhibition center, 39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens. To January 15. (Info: status-ekthesiaki.gr)

The 16th Expowedding exhibition opens at the Ioannis Vellidis exhibition center in Thessaloniki. To January 15. (Info: www.expowedding.gr)

SUNDAY

Retail stores to open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and supermarkets until 8 p.m., as on the first Sunday of every sales period.