Greece to seek repatriation of looted antiquities seized from collector's NYC home

Greek authorities were awaiting on Sunday for a formal briefing from US authorities to launch the procedures for the repatriation of the Greek antiquities seized from a billionaire's home and office in New York city, Greece's Culture Ministry said in a press statement.

According to media reports US authorities have seized many art works believed to have been looted from Italy and Greece from the home and office of billionaire-philanthropist Michael Steinhardt.

Among the items is said to be an ancient Greek oil vessel from the fifth century BC depicting a funeral scene.

Regarding this particular item, according to the Greek ministry's statement, Greek authorities have been closely cooperating with US authorities for its identification over the past month.

Greece will submit comprehensive information to prove whether the seized items have been looted from the country, according to the press release.



