PAOK scored its biggest win in years as it defeated the Euroleague’s joint leader Olympiakos in the Greek league on Sunday, with Panathinaikos, that extended its unbeaten record in the Basket League, effectively sealing the top spot of the regular season.



PAOK was dominant throughout the match in Thessaloniki and triumphed 78-71, despite a late effort by Olympiakos to cut the distance.



Phil Goss scored 24 points for the host, but PAOK reached this glorious result mainly thanks to its defense that contained tired Olympiakos to just 41 points in the first three periods.



PAOK is now joint fourth along with Promitheas Patras that came from behind to down visiting AEK 69-66 on Saturday.



Panathinaikos made it 11 out of 11 with an easy win over Korivos Amaliadas at home on Sunday, as the 92-57 result reveals the distance between the two teams. The Greens are now three points clear at the top of the table.



Surprise package Lavrio has caught up with Olympiakos in second, thanks to its 87-80 victory at Gymnastikos Larissas/Faros.



In other games Kymi saw off Kolossos Rhodes 93-89 at Halkida, with Thad McFadden scoring 42 points, Aris downed Panionios 87-81 at Nea Smyrni, and Rethymno defeated host Trikala 86-76, leading to the resignation of Trikala coach Costas Mexas.