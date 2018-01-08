Greek carrier Aegean grew passenger traffic by 6 percent in 2017

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Monday it flew 6 percent more passengers last year, mostly on international flights, hitting a record 13.2 million passengers.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, improved its load factor to 83.2 percent last year from 77.4 percent in 2016, riding on a strong tourism year.



The carrier is adding 11 new routes this year, including Basel in Switzerland, Malaga in Spain and Palermo, Turin and Bologna in Italy.

Aegean plans to renew its fleet of mostly Airbus (AIR.PA) narrow body jets and is currently evaluating the new generation Airbus A320neo family and Boeing’s.

[Reuters]