Tosca | Athens | January & February

Acclaimed Greek director Nikos S. Petropoulos has always regarded Giacomo Puccini's “Tosca” as a highly cinematic opera that could be seen as the precursor to the moving picture. In his production for the Greek National Opera, the setting is Rome in World War II, focusing on the element of violence and sadism. His innovative staging, along with the lighting, sets and costumes he designed for the production, are inspired by Italian neorealism. Shows at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) take place on January 26 and 28, and on February 4, 6 and 9. The title role is performed by Cellia Costea, while Pavel Cernoch and Dimitris Paksoglou alternate as Mario Cavaradossi, and Dimitris Tiliakos is Baron Scarpia. Ticket prices range from 15 to 60 euros.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 213.088.5700, www.nationalopera.gr