Minister says curbing school trips abroad aims at ‘more equality’

Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has rebuffed reports last week that school trips abroad were being prohibited.

In an interview with Ta Nea newspaper, Gavroglou said that the ministry is only “restricting trips abroad that have a high cost and limited educational value.”

“Education is about decreasing inequalities, not broadening them,” he said, adding that the ministry is encouraging schools to organize field trips and excursions within Greece, to “areas of historical, archaeological and environmental interest and natural beauty.”

“There is no prohibition on five-day trips for seniors to foreign destinations,” he added, refuting suggestions that such a ban may have been prompted by security concerns following several terrorist attacks in popular European cities.