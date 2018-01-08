Fewer traffic accidents recorded over holidays

There were fewer traffic accidents during the holiday season compared to last year, according to data released by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

In the period stretching from December 22 to January 7, there were 25 fatal accidents that resulted in the deaths of 29 people. In the corresponding period a year earlier, there were 27 fatal crashes and 31 deaths.

Moreover, there were fewer serious injuries (28) compared to the previous year (30) and fewer light injuries – 443 compared to 452.