ATHEX: Bank sector recovers to reach a new four-month high

A late rally in bank stocks reversed earlier losses on Monday for the credit sector and led the Greek bourse benchmark to another positive closing, albeit on relatively reduced trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 837.13 points, adding 0.89 percent to Friday’s 829.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.81 percent to 2,156.50 points, with mid-caps advancing 2.14 percent.

The banks index rose 0.43 percent, to highs unseen since mid-September. National increased 2.06 percent and Alpha was up 0.53 percent, while Piraeus dropped 0.28 percent and Eurobank contracted 1.14 percent.

Piraeus Port Authority jumped 4.40 percent, Viohalco ascended 4.31 percent and PPC improved 3.19 percent

In total 71 stocks posted gains, 34 had losses and 23 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s 59.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.16 percent to 68.73 points.