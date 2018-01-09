A dark legacy

Questions remain with regard to the early months of George Papandreou’s 2009-11 Socialist administration.



The fact is that there were plenty of warnings about the dire state of the Greek economy. However, the then PASOK leader appeared unwilling to come to an understanding with his conservative rivals, promised handouts during the campaign period, and failed to take serious action for several months after becoming prime minister.



The worst thing is that the “Greek problem,” as it were, received a great deal of international attention, while at the same time Greek officials failed to implement any strict measures to rectify the situation.



That period took a hefty toll on the country. The fact that several institutions, including the Bank of Greece, had issued warnings about the situation only adds to the political responsibility of those who were in charge of the country at the time.