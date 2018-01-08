Export data point to last year being a record breaker

Greek exports appear to have reached a historic high last year, while the prospects for 2018 are also very positive. Provisional data for November 2017 released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) point to 15.5 percent year-on-year growth when fuel products are included.

An analysis of the figures by the Panhellenic Exporters Association show that exports reached 2.58 billion euros in November against 2.23 billion in the same month of 2016. Excluding fuel products, the year-on-year increase amounts to 6.8 percent, with exports coming to 1.79 billion euros, from 1.68 billion a year earlier. Data indicate an increase in exports to all markets.

In the first 11 months of 2017 exports including fuel rose 13.3 percent year-on-year to about 26 billion euros, while excluding fuel the rise came to 7 percent, to 18.19 billion euros.