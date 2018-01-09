Fog causes problems at Thessaloniki airport

Dense fog in northern Greece caused cancellations of flights to and from Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport on Tuesday morning.

According to the airport’s website, five flights from the northern port to city – to Athens, the southern Peloponnese town of Kalamata and the cities of Istanbul and Bucharest – had to be cancelled due to conditions.

Delays were also noted in departures and passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the airport’s website (skg-airport.gr) before heading there.

The fog was expected to start lifting in the early afternoon.