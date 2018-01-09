Police raid two gun-making workshops in Patra

Police handout photo

Two gun-making workshops have been dismantled in the western port city of Patra after police launched an operation following a tipoff.

Officers raided the house and basement of two men aged 58 and 69 respectively, who had come into the police’s sights following information from a confidential source.

Both men were arrested after police found two areas that were designed to produce high-caliber handguns and ammunition, among other illegal arms. They also found unlicensed military-grade rifles and other incriminating evidence on the premises.

The seized weapons have been sent to the police’s crime lab for examination, so that investigators can ascertain whether they have been used in past crimes.