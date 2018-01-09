Albanian media said to be reporting breakthrough in FYROM name talks

Albanian media are said to be reporting that Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have reached an agreement on a name for the latter.

An unconfirmed report on the website of I Efimerida suggested that an Albanian news outlet is quoting “Greek government sources” in saying that the two sides have agreed to the name “Republic of New Macedonia.”

The report on the Greek website said that the alleged new name was reported on the Albanian site InfoShqip.com but also in the Vecer daily in FYROM.