Arcturus | Athens & Thessaloniki | January 12 & 13

On January 12 and 13, Norwegian black metal band Arcturus will be performing in Athens and Thessaloniki respectively. Comprising Steinar “Sverd” Johnsen (keyboard), Jan Axel “Hellhammer” Blomberg (drums) Knut Mange Valle (guitar), Hugh Mingay (bass) and Simen “ICS Vortex” Hestnaes (vocals), the band has released a total of five albums, experimenting with different sounds and drawing influences from a variety of genres. Friday's concert will take place at Temple in Athens and Saturday's at the Eightball Club in Thessaloniki. Tickets cost 23 euros and can be purchased at viva.gr.

Temple, 17 Iakchou, Gazi;

Eightball Club, 1 Pindou, Ladadika