Ice Age Exhibition | Athens | January 12-14 & 19-21

What kinds of animals roamed the Earth 12,000 years ago? Where did they live and what did they eat? What did their habitats look like? The answers to these and many more questions about the Ice Age can be found at Hellenic Cosmos, the cultural center of the Foundation of the Hellenic World, currently hosting a fascinating interactive exhibition including objects on loan from Athens University's Museum of Geology and Paleontology. Tickets are still available for January 12-14 and 19-21 (at www.viva.gr and tel 11876), and include admission to a screening of a documentary on the same subject at the Tholos theater.

Hellenic Cosmos, 254 Pireos, Tavros, tel 212.254.0000