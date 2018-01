Foreign investors accounted for almost two-thirds (66.4 percent) of the total capitalization of Greek stocks at the end of last year, which was the highest month-end rate within 2017.

At the end of January non-Greeks controlled 62.6 percent of the market’s value, rising to 65.4 percent in June and amounting to 64.8 percent at end-November.

However, last year saw a considerable decline in the amount of new funds invested in the Athens Stock Exchange by foreigners: Non-Greeks channeled 286.03 million euros into Athinon Avenue in 2017, down from 913 million in 2016, representing a contraction of 68.7 percent.

December contributed significantly to inflow results as foreigners invested 72.68 million euros in Greek stocks during that month.