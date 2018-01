Greek air force members set up on the aircraft the coffins of the remains of five Greek sailors who were killed in the summer of 1964 when Turkish warplanes attacked their patrol boat "Paethon" during fighting between the east Mediterranean island-nation's Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities at Larnaca International Airport on Tuesday. The remains will be returned to Athens aboard a Hellenic Air Force transport aircraft for burial. [Petros Karadjias/AP]